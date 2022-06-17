Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10,078.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,839. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.