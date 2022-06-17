musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Up 2.5%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.25 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51.25 ($0.62). 2,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.16.

In related news, insider Ian Storey acquired 95,238 shares of musicMagpie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £49,523.76 ($60,108.95).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

