Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MYMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,043. Mymetics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, engages in the research and development of vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes various vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, Covid-19, intra nasal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, malaria, and chikungunya.

