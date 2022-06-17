Nabox (NABOX) Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Nabox has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $687,490.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00297638 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.01476108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00092591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013009 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,902,691,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

