Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About Namaste Technologies (CVE:N)

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

