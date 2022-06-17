National Bank Financial Cuts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$1.10

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ADVZF opened at $0.47 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

