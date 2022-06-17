National Bank Financial Cuts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$1.10

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ADVZF opened at $0.47 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.
About Adventus Mining
