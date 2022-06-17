National Bank Financial Weighs in on Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.

FIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.63.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

