National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in National Bank by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Bank by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

