Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.82. 366,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 387,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

