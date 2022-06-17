Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 102.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natura &Co by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natura &Co by 59.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 2,489,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

