Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.