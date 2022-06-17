Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

