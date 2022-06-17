nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

NCNO traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $31.18. 9,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

