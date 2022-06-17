nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

