NestEGG Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,226.11 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $12,226.11 and $9.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00118745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

