NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.65. 14,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. NetApp has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $993,799 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

