Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,320 shares in the last quarter.

NBXG stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching 9.44. 326,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.25. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 9.30 and a twelve month high of 20.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

