Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 194,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,025. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 874.0% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 292,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

