Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000306 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

