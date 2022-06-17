News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

News stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 63,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,255. News has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in News by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 401,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,194,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in News by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,033,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in News by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

