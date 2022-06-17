NewYorkCoin (NYC) One Day Volume Tops $206.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $206.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00230178 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006022 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

