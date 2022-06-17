NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.42. 149,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

