NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

