NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys $173,000.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

NGL opened at $1.58 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

