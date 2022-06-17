Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 677.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $75.52.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

