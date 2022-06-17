Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Nippon Active Value Fund stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.78. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 105.80 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.76).

Get Nippon Active Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

In other Nippon Active Value Fund news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.48), for a total value of £19,861.60 ($24,106.81).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.