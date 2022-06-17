Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 844,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $34.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

