NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Up 40.8% in May

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ NLSP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

