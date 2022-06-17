Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $300.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.82.

NSC stock opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $219.31 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.23.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

