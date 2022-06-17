Norges Bank Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,936,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of PayPal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

