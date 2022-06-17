Norges Bank Buys Shares of 10,167,051 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,167,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,240,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 282,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,266,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 29,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
SBUX stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
