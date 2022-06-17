Norges Bank Buys Shares of 10,167,051 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,167,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 282,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,266,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 29,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.