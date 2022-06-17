Norges Bank Invests $1.35 Billion in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,042,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

