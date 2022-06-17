Norges Bank Invests $2.51 Billion in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,811,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Comcast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.17 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

