Norges Bank Makes New $1.45 Billion Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,753,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

