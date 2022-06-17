Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,677,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Bristol-Myers Squibb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

BMY opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

