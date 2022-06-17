Norges Bank Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,918,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of UnitedHealth Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $455.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

