Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 14,841,346 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,841,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

