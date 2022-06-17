North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.52 per share, with a total value of C$277,333.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,386,669.55.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,738. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.03 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.03. The company has a market cap of C$403.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.44.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

