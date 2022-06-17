Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.96

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and traded as low as $54.65. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.