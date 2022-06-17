Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.89. 53,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76. Nucor has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.80.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Nucor by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after purchasing an additional 177,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.