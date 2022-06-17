NuCypher (NU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.80 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $114.14 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

