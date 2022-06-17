Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 50,134 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. 5,621,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,450. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

