Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 5,083 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $71,009.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTNX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 5,621,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,450. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nutanix by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

