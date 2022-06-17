Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 12,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,892. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

