Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NVEI stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.