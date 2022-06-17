Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

OSH stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.40.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $8,478,400 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

