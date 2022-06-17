Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

