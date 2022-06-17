OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen Purchases 10,400 Shares

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 10,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,930.

Craig Joseph Nelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 32,600 shares of OceanaGold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,584.00.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2880069 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.34.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

