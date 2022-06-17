ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.05 or 0.99881186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031435 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

