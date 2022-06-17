OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

