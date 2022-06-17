Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.27 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average is $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,171.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

